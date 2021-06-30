Burger & Lobster have now been around for a whole decade, sleekly rehabilitating the concept of surf and turf since they first popped up in a Mayfair boozer and found that their simple, 1970s-inspired menu was a hit.

To celebrate 10 years in the fishy-meets-meaty game, they’re rolling back their prices to 2011, with a whole lobster lunch deal – which includes fries and a garden side salad, naturally – for just £20. Choose between grilled or steamed Nova Scotian lobster and don’t forget the accompanying jug of lemon and garlic butter, which we’d quite happily pour directly into our mouths but sadly decency dictates we must control ourselves and drizzle it over our crustacean instead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger & Lobster (@burgerandlobster)

Available every Monday to Friday from 12-4pm, you can grab the offer at all nine of Burger & Lobster’s London locations; Bond Street, Leicester Square, West India Quay, Soho, Bread Street, Knightsbridge, Mayfair, Oxford Circus and Threadneedle Street. There are outdoor dining options at the first three restaurants too, if you fancy savouring your deal in al fresco surroundings.

Burger & Lobster are also still doing their DIY kits, starting a year ago back in the days of Lockdown 1.0, with their Nebraskan beef patty burgers with cheese and bacon, mega packs of lobster tails and lobster rolls as well as cheesy lobster croquettes with chipotle mayo delivered directly to your door. Obvs they’re a quite a bit more spenny than £20 though, so if it’s a bargain you’re after, then get down to one of their bricks and mortar outposts.

These are the very best seafood restaurants in London

And if it's cheap sea-based eats you're after, then here are the best fish and chip shops