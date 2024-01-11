A world-famous cocktail bar is coming to Soho

Three Sheets will start serving posh drinks and nostalgic nibbles on Manette Street this March

If you like feeling bougie with a glass of something fancy in your hand, then we have fabulous news: excellent Dalston cocktail spot Three Sheets is opening up a brand-new location this spring.

The world-famous bar is heading to Soho’s Manette Street, and will be the latest London outpost for brothers Max & Noel Venning, who opened the acclaimed first Three Sheets in east London in 2016 before Crouch End’s Little Mercies in 2018. The original Three Sheets made the World’s 50 Best Bars list in 2020 and also features in Time Out’s 50 Best Bars in London list.

The new Three Sheets will be open all day, with Dead Good coffee and artisan pastries on offer in the morning (granted, a French 75 might be a little too punchy for 10am), before a lunch service with food provided by former Lyle’s chef and William Blank.

The food menu is set to focus on nostalgic takes on British classics, so expect such as salt beef sarnies, triple cooked chips and oysters, while the drinks list will include cocktails such as Mango Ice Tea with pickled mango, lapsang teas and rum, as well as Scottish Coffee with buttered scotch, salted coffee and shortbread cream. You’ll also be able to get all kinds of wines and champagne. Cheers!

Three Sheets Soho opens this March at 13 Manette Street, W1D 4AW

These are the best bars in London.

Plus: beloved London rooftop bar Pergola is closing this month.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.