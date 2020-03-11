Acts from cancelled SXSW are playing a last-minute London gig

As coronavirus cases rise across the globe, countries are implementing safety measures by cancelling or postponing public events, including music festivals like Coachella and South by Southwest (SXSW).

For heartbroken London fans who had plans to attend the latter, there may still be a chance to recreate the magic close to home. A last-minute pop-up show at The 100 Club on Oxford Street, hosted by NME, will feature artists who were meant to perform at the festival in Austin, Texas.

Although artists taking to the stage in London are yet to be revealed, some of the bands due to perform before the event was cancelled included TSHA, The Posies, Alex Somers, Declan J Donovan and Walshy Fire.

‘When the cancellation of SXSW was announced last Friday, it was clear from our conversations with artists and fans that this was extremely disappointing and financially devastating to many of the bands and musicians involved,’ said Meng Ru Kuok, CEO of BandLab Technologies and NME.

‘We had to find a way to make sure the show would go on in order to support the emerging artist community. The silver lining is that Austin’s loss is London’s gain.’

Londoners aren’t the only ones to witness a music miracle. Yesterday, co-founders of Focus Wales, a festival organisation that was due to fly six emerging artists to SXSW, revealed that there would be a special one-off gig held at Clwb Ifor Bach in Cardiff on Wednesday March 18, which will be streamed live to fans in Texas.

The SXSW pop-up will take place on Mar 22 at The 100 Club, with the line-up announced next week. Find more information and tickets here.

