It doesn’t feel like Ally Pally ever really closed its doors: over lockdown it played host to Nick Cave’s solo-piano concert ‘Idiot Prayer’, while the erstwhile BBC HQ’s grounds have recently played host to everything from a naked art installation to an opera in the carpark.

But next month the general public will be able to buy tickets to see indoor shows, just like in the olden days. Except, of course, you’ll be masked and sani’d up, sat at least a metre away from strangers, ordering your drinks via an app and finishing at 10pm for a lively season running from October 15 to November 22.

The main thing will be comedy, and lots of it, with dates on sale for Al Murray, Phil Wang, Adam Hills, Dara Ó Briain, Rich Hall, Russell Kane, Nathan Caton, Suzi Ruffell, Rosie Jones and Angela Barnes. Elsewhere, there are a couple of gigs (from Sasha and The Comet Is Coming) and even a spot of theatre, with Sh!t Faced Shakespeare bringing their legendarily boozy take on ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ to the iconic venue on October 25.

For full listings, head to the Ally Pally website.

