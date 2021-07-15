London
A tower of cakes
Photograph: Wizard Afternoon Tea/Time Out

Afternoon tea – but for wizards – is coming to Soho

Snack on sand-witches and freeze-dried unicorn poop at this magical pop-up

By Leonie Cooper
A new London pop-up is offering afternoon tea with a magical twist.

The Wizard Afternoon Tea at the Wands & Wizard Exploratorium in Soho is a little different from your classic pot of Earl Grey and cucumber sarnies at The Ritz. Instead, it’s a family-friendly interactive tea-brewing experience ‘where you step into the imagined worlds of your childhood through the subtle science of tea brewing, molecular gastronomy and technology.’

Which is all just a rather fancy way of saying you can pretend to be Harry Potter for the afternoon while ​​using magic wands to access ‘sand-witches’, Elven scones with clotted cream and jam and dehydrated Skittles. Brew your perfect cuppa using a tea station topped with a dragon’s egg, something your kettle at home is probably missing. Then snack on your scone, your sarnie, Turkish delight and, thrillingly, ‘freeze-dried unicorn poop’ in what we’re seeing as some kind of wild Bear Grylls and Gandalf cross-over situation. 

You can either go for the signature Arcane Wizard’s Tea at £34.99 or the Little Wizard’s Afternoon Tea at £19.99, which offers kid sized portions for anyone 11 and younger. There are vegan and gluten-free options and you can get some tidy add-ons too, with a glass of fizz and cocktails on offer for the grown ups. 

26 Greek Street, W1D 5DE

