The UK government has now removed travel restrictions for more than 60 destinations – with some notable exclusions

After months of lockdown, we’ve just about got our heads around leaving our flats. We can’t quite believe that holidays in the UK are officially back on the agenda, and now even trips abroad are a reality again. On July 10, the government removed travel restrictions on a sizeable list of countries, for travellers who live in England, and it currently includes around 60 destinations.

The list is changing all the time, with new countries being added and others being taken off with little notice. Spain, Belgium, Bahamas, France, Aruba, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Croatia, Austria, Trinidad and Tobago, Switzerland, Jamaica, the Czech Republic, mainland Portugal, Hungary, French Polynesia and Réunion were all recently removed, due to rising cases in those destinations.

Since September 24, travellers returning from Denmark, Iceland, Slovakia and Curaçao have had to self-isolate. As of October 3, those coming back from Poland, Turkey and Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba will be required to quarantine too. By contrast, from October 10, those returning from the Greek islands of Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Santorini and Zakynthos will no longer have to

Instead of the previous two-way ‘air bridge’ agreement, whereby other countries would remove restrictions on UK visitors arriving in exchange for access for their citizens to the UK, the new ‘travel corridor’ approach will only remove the mandatory 14-day self-isolation period on return to the UK – and only for English residents. The rules vary in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. All arrivals will also need to provide contact details on arriving home via air, rail or sea.

The aim is to allow smoother travel between countries with similar or lower rates of infection. Travellers entering England from a ‘low-risk’ country won’t face a 14-day lockdown, while those travelling from ‘higher-risk’ countries will still be allowed to enter but will have to self-isolate on arrival.

Despite these changes, the Foreign Office does still ‘currently advise British nationals against all but essential international travel’ for all destinations that aren’t on the ‘safe’ list.

So where might you be able to plan a late-summer holiday? Here’s the full list of destinations exempt from quarantine requirements:

Akrotiri and Dhekelia

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Cayman Islands

The Channel Islands

Cuba

Cyprus

Estonia

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

Gibraltar

Germany

Greece (excluding the islands of Crete and Zante)

Greenland

Grenada

Hong Kong

Ireland

The Isle of Man

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Macao (Macau)

Malaysia

Mauritius

Montserrat

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Norway

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands

Portugal (only the Azores and Madeira – not the mainland)

San Marino

Seychelles

Singapore

South Korea

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

St Barthélemy

St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Pierre and Miquelon

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Sweden

Taiwan

Thailand

Vatican City State

Vietnam

Expect the list to continue to change over the next few weeks.

Major European destinations on the list include Italy and Greece. Spain, mainland Portugal and France have now been removed following an increase in cases.

It’s important to point out that the list also includes countries like Australia that are still not accepting travellers from the UK, so check your destination carefully before booking that trip.

Nevertheless, as long as you’re happy with the safety measures being taken by airlines, a week or two snoozing on a beach in the Mediterranean could still play a starring role in your summer. Pass the sun cream!

