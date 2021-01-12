You no longer have to self-isolate on your return from these destinations – though only ‘essential’ travel is allowed during lockdown

Back in July 2020, after months of lockdown, travel finally became possible again. First holidays in the UK were officially back on the agenda, and then trips abroad became a reality once more, with the government removing travel restrictions on a sizeable list of countries (at least for travellers who live in England).

The UK government’s ‘travel corridor’ approach only removes the mandatory ten-day self-isolation period on return to the UK – and only for English residents. The rules vary in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The aim is to allow smoother travel between countries with similar or lower rates of infection. Travellers entering England from a ‘low-risk’ country won’t face a quarantine, while those travelling from ‘higher-risk’ countries will still be allowed to enter, but will have to self-isolate on arrival. The quarantine was originally 14 days, but as of mid-December, travellers have had to quarantine for only ten days, and are able to further reduce this by testing negative at their own expense. All arrivals will still need to provide contact details on arriving home via air, rail or sea.



From Friday (January 15), all travellers to the UK will also have to provide a negative test result from within the past 72 hours on arrival.

So, which countries count as ‘high risk’ or ‘low risk’?

The list of ‘travel corridor’ countries is changing all the time, with new nations being added and others being taken off with little notice. Spain, France, Malta, Croatia, mainland Portugal, Turkey, Italy, Germany, most of Greece and Sweden were all recently removed, due to rising cases in those destinations. The latest change introduces a quarantine for travellers arriving from the UAE.



Meanwhile, growing concern over a new, more infectious variant in South Africa has led to the UK banning travel altogether from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Eswatini, Zambia, Mozambique, Malawi, Lesotho, Botswana, Mauritius and the Seychelles. That means the last three countries have also been removed from the ‘travel corridor’ list.

There are a few extra things to note. First, the Foreign Office does still ‘currently advise British nationals against all but essential international travel’ for all destinations that aren’t on the ‘safe’ list.

Also, under the new nationwide lockdowns in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, you can only travel internationally for ‘essential’ reasons such as for work or education.

Finally, ‘high-value’ business travellers are exempt from quarantine when returning to England from any country. Certain performing arts professionals, TV production staff, journalists and recently signed elite sportspeople also no longer have to self-isolate.

So where might you be able to plan a holiday for later this year? Here’s the full list of destinations exempt from quarantine requirements:

Akrotiri and Dhekelia

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Australia

Bahrain

Barbados

Bermuda

Bhutan

Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Cambodia

Cayman Islands

The Channel Islands

Chile

Cuba

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

Gibraltar

Greece (only the islands of Corfu, Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos and Kos)

Greenland

Grenada

Hong Kong

Iceland

Ireland

The Isle of Man

Japan

Kiribati

Laos

Macao (Macau)

Malaysia

The Maldives

Micronesia

Mongolia

Montserrat

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Northern Mariana Islands

Norway

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands

Portugal (only the Azores and Madeira – not the mainland)

Qatar

Rwanda

Samoa

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

Sri Lanka

St Barthélemy

St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Pierre and Miquelon

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Taiwan

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Tonga

Turks and Caicos Islands

Vanuatu

Vietnam

The list will continue to change over the coming months, but currently it includes no major destinations on the European mainland. Italy, Spain, most of Greece, Germany, the Netherlands, mainland Portugal and France have all been removed following an increase in cases.

It’s important to point out that the list also includes countries like Australia that are still not accepting travellers from the UK, so check your destination carefully before booking that trip. Here’s the full list of countries UK travellers can visit with no quarantine at either end.

Here’s everything you need to know about travel in Europe after Brexit.

How safe is it to fly right now? We asked an expert.