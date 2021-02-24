Hey, remember last summer when Soho reinvented itself as an effortlessly glamorous European-style, sunny outdoor dining destination? Remember how it was so popular that it ended up being extended into the much less sunny month of October? Well, in what can only be described as 'a wonderful announcement' Westminster Council have confirmed that the streets of central London will once again sing with clinking glasses and cutlery this summer.

The Rebirth of Sexy Soho will begin April 12, the date when outdoor dining and drinking in London becomes permitted again. You will of course have to wait until May 17 (at least) for the right to consume food and booze under a roof, but by that point maybe we won't want to anymore? Who needs ceilings and walls when we've got Dean Street?

Important to note: the outdoor dining spots are all over Westminster, not just the Soho grid. Daytime and evening road closures will affect roughly 60 London streets, including bits of Marylebone, Fitzrovia, Covent Garden, China Town and Oxford Circus. The al fresco zones will be closed at different times, depending on the area, and the whole thing is due to last until September.

Not only is this great for you (someone who enjoys eating and drinking in public places) its a massive boon to the tens of thousands of people who work in hospitality in Westminster. We are absolutely jazzed for the hard-working restaurant folk that will no doubt be buzzing at this news. See you on the streets (in a good way).

Any businesses within the borough of Westminster wanting to apply for a pavement licence can do so here.

Check out our list of London best outdoor dining spots

Ooh! The liveliest rooftop bars in the capital that you can book now