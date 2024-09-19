Everyone has their favourite British supermarket, whether you’re a Club Card loyalist or a Waitrose connoisseur. And with its consistently affordable, high-quality offerings, Aldi has earned itself quite the fanbase in recent years. In London the brand is going from strength to strength, with four more supermarkets confirmed by the end of 2024.

And now Aldi has revealed it wants to expand even further in the capital. The discount grocery chain has confirmed it is hunting for sites in 16 other London neighbourhoods.

Aldi has split its potential new store locations into two categories: places where it is actively scouting for sites, and places it has longer-term ambitions for.

The chain is currently scouting for sites in these London spots:

Woodford

Surbiton

Bromley

Barnet

Then Aldi has its eye on 12 ‘required towns’:

Chiswick

South Ealing

Notting Hill

Kensington

Chingford

Hackney Central

Highbury & Islington

Beckenham

Lewisham

Sidcup

Chessington

Twickenham

All this is part of a much wider drive by Aldi to increase its presence across the UK. Back in July the chain revealed it intends to open a whopping 500 more UK stores.

Watch out, Lidl lovers - the game is on.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.