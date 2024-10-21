To millennials all over the world, ‘TiK ToK’ used to have a totally different meaning. Before it was a video sharing platform, it referred to a mega hit by the poster girl of indie sleaze, Kesha. So, it’s massive news that the pop superstar will be coming to London next summer. Kesha has been announced as the headliner for Mighty Hoopla festival.

It might only be October, but we’re already getting excited for festival season 2025. Mighty Hoopla, one of London’s biggest LGBTQ+ day festivals, has revealed its line up for next year. As well as Kesha, the line up is stacked with global pop stars, many of them delivering a healthy dose of nostalgia for those of us who grew up in the noughties.

The ‘Joyride’ singer will headline the Sunday, while Ciara will headline on Saturday. The singers will be joined by Loreen , Jojo, Erika Jayne, Jamelia, Daniel Bedingfield, Omar Rudberg, Daphne & Celeste, Mutya Buena, Vincint, Vengaboys, Kash Nash & The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, G Flip, Pixie Lott and Lemar. Here’s the full line-up so far.

Image: Mighty Hoopla

Mighty Hoopla will take place on Saturday May 31 and Sunday July 1 2025. Tickets are on sale online now.

