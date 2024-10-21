ELO Hyde Park 2025: how to get tickets, prices and dates for their farewell concert in London

It’s never too early to start thinking about festival season. And with the scramble for Glastonbury tickets about to begin, we’ve just been given our first headliner for one other major British festival.

Electric Light Orchestra will be one of the big headliners at next year’s British Summer Time (BST) in Hyde Park. This will be an extra special performance, as Jeff Lynne’s band has announced it will be their last ever show.

So, if you’ve ever wanted to experience the cinematic crescendo of ‘Mr Blue Sky’, this is your final chance before the lights go down for ELO. Here’s how to get your hands on tickets.

When are ELO playing BST Hyde Park 2024?

Jeff Lynne and co are performing at BST Hyde Park on Sunday, July 13 2025.

When do tickets go on sale?

Fans will be able to get their hands on tickets from 9am on Friday, October 25.

Is there a presale?

Why, of course. Presale for ELO’s final show goes live at 10am on Wednesday, October 23 and will run until 9am on Friday, March 25. To get early access, all you have to do is sign up on the BST site before 9.59pm on Tuesday, October 22.

How much will tickets cost?

There’s no info on pricing just yet but based on previous BST shows, we can expect the cheapest general admission tickets to be somewhere between £95 and £111.

Who’s on Electric Light Orchestra’s BST Hyde Park line-up?

It’s early days, so we don’t yet know who will be joining ELO on July 13. But this page will be updated when we do!

Who else is headlining BST Hyde Park 2025?

ELO is the first headliner announced for 2025, but there will be plenty more announcements to come. Big names at BST in recent years have included Adele, Stevie Nicks and Kylie Minogue.

What’s been said about the show?

Jeff Lynne said: ‘My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014. It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, “we’re gonna do it One More Time!”’

Jim King, the CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents added: ‘Jeff Lynne’s ELO are loved the world over. The live shows are nothing short of extraordinary and a testament to the incredible catalogue of hits we've enjoyed for over 50 years.

‘Hosting their final performance at BST Hyde Park is a true honour, especially 30 years after their first festival show in the same park. We’re excited to be part of this special moment in music history.’

