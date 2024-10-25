Subscribe
Zach Bryan has been announced as the next headliner of BST Hyde Park 2025: how to get tickets

The US singer-songwriter will headline the central London fest on Saturday June 28 2025

Zach Bryan performing live
Image: AEG Presents
It may still be autumn, but next summer’s London festival season is already taking shape. Several of the capital’s biggest festivals have announced major news for 2025, from Mighty Hoopla revealing its lineup and Field Day changing venue to Hyde Park’s British Summer Time announcing first headliner ELO.

And today (October 25) BST has announced a second headliner. Next up is singer, songwriter and country superstar Zach Bryan, who’ll play the fest on June 28. The US musician has jettisoned in popularity in recent years, having collaborated with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Kacey Musgraves, Bon Iver, Maggie Rogers and Noah Kahan.

Keen to see Bryan at one of London’s best music festivals next summer? Here’s everything you need to know about nabbing tickets.

🎤 The best gigs in London this month.

When is Zach Bryan playing BST Hyde Park?

Bryan’s headlining day is on Saturday June 28 2025.

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale is next Wednesday October 30 at 10am. You’ll be able to buy on the BST website here.

Is there a presale? 

A presale kicked off today (October 25) at 12pm for American Express cardholders. Find that presale here.

How much will tickets cost?

Ticket prices haven’t yet been confirmed. For a ballpark figure, ELO’s Hyde Park show will start from £101.95 – though Zach Bryan tickets could be cheaper.

Who’s on Zach Bryan’s BST Hyde Park lineup?

It’s still too early to say who’ll be supporting Zach Bryan in London. None of the rest of the lineup has been announced yet – watch this space for updates.

Zach Bryan at BST 2025
Image: AEG Presents

Who else is headlining BST Hyde Park 2025?

So far, only Jeff Lynne’s ELO have been announced as headlining BST next year. That one’ll be a special show, though: it’s being billed as the band’s final ever concert. Find out how to get tickets here

Last year’s headliners of BST were SZA, Kings of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain, Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue and Stray Kids.

