All the best new London restaurant openings in February

February! Usually blessedly short, but this year with the addition of one more day due to it being a leap year. Thankfully there are plenty of enticing new restaurants launching in London this month, so why not use that extra day to book yourself into one? Here they are, in all their tasty glory.

Ellen Chew

1. The true taste of Singapore

Singapulah, Chinatown

Ellen Chew – of Chinatown’s much-loved Malaysian spot Rasa Sayang – is launching the 100-cover Singapulah, celebrating the street food of her hometown Singapore. The idea is to treat London to hard-to-find dishes such as minced pork bak chor mee noodles in a four-storey space that recalls 1970s Singapore, complete with a retail and deli area where you can buy Singaporean homeware and food brands. ‘Singapulah heralds a completely fresh restaurant concept, a vibrant celebration of the finest Singaporean cuisine, culture, and design in the heart of London,’ says Ellen. Doors open on February 15.

53 Shaftesbury Avenue, W1D 6LB

Photograph: Trejo’s Tacos

2. The Hollywood hero’s Mexican masterpiece

Trejo’s Tacos, Notting Hill

After months of anticipation, an opening date for Danny Trejo’s west London taco joint has finally been announced – and it’ll be in mid-February. The action hero’s first restaurant outside of the US will see the star delivering breakfast burritos in the morning and a giddy array of tacos throughout the day and into the night, including steak asada, Baja-style beer-battered fish, asada-style mushroom, blackened salmon, and beef-brisket, as well as shrimp tostadas. There’ll also be two cocktail bars on site, incorporating a speakeasy-style spot with DJs, for tequila and mezcal drinks. Trejo’s Tacos first taqueria opened in Los Angeles in 2016.

299-301 Portobello Road, W10 5TD

Morcella

3. The high-end neighbourhood dining room

Morchella, Clerkenwell

Into the grand old Victorian bank space once occupied by La Porchetta’s family-friendly Italian, we welcome Morchella. Specialising in suave Mediterranean-style sharing plates, it’s the latest project from the guys behind the excellent, five-star Perilla in Newington Green, so we have faith that this will be as immaculate. Expect the likes of stewed octopus luciana, salt baked poussin and hake with sobrasada sauce on the menu.

84-86 Rosebery Avenue, EC1R 4QY

Matthew Hague

4. The legendary collab

Two names synonymous with eating well in London – one from 1994, the other from 1707 – St John and Fortnum & Mason are coming together in a world-first. From February 6-22, St John will be the first ever eatery to stage a residency inside Fortnum’s hallowed walls. They’ll be open for breakfast, lunch and a few dinners, and will also be recreating the Smithfield restaurant’s iconic steel bar. Come for bacon sarnies in the morning, bone marrow at lunch, a pie in the evening and Fergronis all damn day long.

181 Piccadilly, W1A 1ER

Camille

5. The hearty French bistro

Camille, Borough Market

Much like Morcella, Camille comes from people you can trust – this time it’s Tom Hill and Clare Lattin of Soho’s romantic bolthole Ducksoup. Inspired by rustic French cuisine but using the best British ingredients, ex-St John chef Elliot Hashtroudi will be whipping up tete de veau schnitzel and dandelion; cep stuffed chicken wing; veal sweetbreads and montpellier butter; confit leeks and Lincolnshire poacher; and fennel and brown butter custard tarts to finish. Camille will be opening in mid-February.

2-3 Stoney Street, SE1 9AA

Bellazul

6. The edible mini-break to the Med

Bellazul, Marylebone

Simone Serafini, who’s proved his way with Italian excellence at Cecconi’s and Cacciari’s, is casting his culinary net further across Europe to chef at the brand new Bellazul. A little Greek here, a little Moroccan there, at Bellazul lamb tagine will sit alongside the likes of lobster spaghetti and wine from Portugal and France.

43 Blandford Street, W1U 7HF

Photograph: Danclair's

7. The veggie version of a London classic

Brian Danclair is a south London legend. Known across the city for cooking up deft Caribbean cuisine at Fish Wings & Tings on the edge of Brixton Village Market, he recently added Danclair’s Kitchen to his growing empire. This February he’s making way for a vegetarian spot across the way from the original Fish Wings & Tings location; expect plant-based jerk and plenty of plantain.

Brixton Village, Coldharbour Ln, SW9 8PR

David Loftus

8. The spectacular sushi joint

Freak Scene Sushi and Robata, Balham

The pan-Asian fusion food and thwacking maximalist flavours of Freak Scene made for a surprise foodie hit for 2023, so we’re very much looking forward to Balham’s Freak Scene Sushi and Robata. Opening on February 1, the latest project from unlikely duo of ex-Nobu chef Scott Hallsworth and The Last Leg comic Adam Hills will see sushi master Yauheni Kharytonau providing some seriously inventive fish dishes, as well as Freak Scene faves such as grilled hispi cabbage with beurre noisette, ponzu, dried miso and truffle as well as Singapore chilli crab.

1 Ramsden Road, SW12 8QZ

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.