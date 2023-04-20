The London marathon happens (pretty much) every year, but somehow that doesn't stop it coming as a huge surprise to even the most seasoned city-dwellers. So if you're not already clued up, please be warned that this Saturday April 23, you'll find 42,000 sweat-drenched runners stampeding through the city, trailing cheering fans, road closures, traffic restrictions in their wake. If your weekend plans involve a pleasant stroll through Blackheath, motoring over Tower Bridge, or picnicking in St James' Park, please read on. Knowledge is power.

Photograph: courtesy of London Marathon



This handy map marks the overall route. But the roads on it aren't necessarily closed all day. Instead, their closing times are staggered as the runners make their way from Greenwich to central London, meaning that an afternoon browsing the chichi shops of Blackheath is far from off the cards. Read on for a full breakdown of road closures and times:



Charlton Way, Greenwich: 4am to 1pm

Shooters Hill Road: 4am to 1pm

St John’s Park: 4am to 1pm

Charlton Park Road: 4am to 1pm

Old Dover Road: 4am to 1pm

Little Heath: 7am to 1pm

Charlton Park Lane: 7am to 1pm

Artillery Place: 7am to 1pm

John Wilson Street: 7am to 1pm

Woolwich Church Street: 7am to 2pm

Woolwich Road: 7am to 2pm

Trafalgar Road: 7am to 3pm

Creek Road: 7am to 3pm

Evelyn Street: 8am to 4pm

Surrey Quays Road: 8am to 4pm

Salter Road: 8am to 4pm

Brunel Road: 8am to 4pm

Jamaica Road: 8am to 4pm

Tower Bridge: 8am to 7pm

The Highway (south side): 8am to 7pm

Narrow Street: 8am to 7pm

Westferry Road: 8am to 7pm

East Ferry Road: 8am to 7pm

Marsh Wall: 8am to 7pm

North Colonnade: 8am to 7pm

Poplar High Street: 8am to 7pm

Commercial Road: 8am to 7pm

The Highway (north side): 8am to 7pm

Byward Street: 7.30am to 8.30pm

Upper Thames Street: 7.30am to 8.30pm

Victoria Embankment: 7.30am to 8.30pm

Birdcage Walk (westbound): 6am on April 21 to May 18

Birdcage Walk (eastbound): 7.30am on April 22 to May 18

What bus changes will be happening?

Needless to say, there'll be quite a bit of disruption for London buses too. Buses travelling on routes affected by the marathon will either be diverted, or will not run for that part of the journey. Visit tfl.gov.uk/bus/status for full info.

What about the Tube, London Underground and the DLR?

If you want to get somewhere fast on Saturday, these services are your best bet. The tube, DLR and overground will all be running extra services to cope with the increased demand. But do bear in mind that services with stops near the Marathon route are likely to be busy: especially the Jubilee, Circle and District lines, and the DLR.

Are there any National Rail travel restrictions due to the marathon?

Trains will be running as usual, although again, you can expect them to be extra busy if they're heading to destinations on the marathon route.



