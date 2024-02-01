Amy Winehouse’s band will be playing two London shows this year – here’s how to get tickets

The singer’s band will return to Camden for two massive gigs in December

Following two sold-out KOKO shows in 2023 that celebrated what would have been Amy Winehouse’s 40th birthday, the singer’s band are returning for more gigs in Camden this year.

The Amy Winehouse Band will return to KOKO on December 20 and 21, when they’ll pay tribute to Winehouse’s life and career. The same band worked with Amy from her earliest days right through to her legendary Glastonbury Pyramid Stage set in 2007.

Since Winehouse’s death in 2011, her band have been led by bassist Dale Davis. He was also a musical consultant (along with the rest of the band) on biopic Back to Black, which is set to come out this year. The Amy Winehouse Band is currently fronted by vocalist Bronte Shandé.

According to NME, Davis said: ‘I hope this year will be a big year for Amy fans, with the release of the film.

‘If the upcoming KOKO shows are anything like last December’s shows, then the audience will be in for a great evening, celebrating Amy’s life and music.’

Tickets for the Amy Winehouse Band’s two KOKO shows in December 2024 will go on sale this Friday, February 2, though a Ticketmaster presale is currently underway. You can buy tickets here.

Looking forward to the upcoming Amy biopic? Here are nine places in London connected with the singer and the best Amy Winehouse songs.

Did you see that two London restaurants triumphed at the Good Food Guide Awards 2024?

Plus: Regent Street could be getting a grand European-style makeover.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Seapa (aka Allan Mustafa) in Stoke Newington is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.