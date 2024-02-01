London
Amy Winehouse
Photograph: Alamy

Amy Winehouse’s band will be playing two London shows this year – here’s how to get tickets

The singer’s band will return to Camden for two massive gigs in December

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Following two sold-out KOKO shows in 2023 that celebrated what would have been Amy Winehouse’s 40th birthday, the singer’s band are returning for more gigs in Camden this year.

The Amy Winehouse Band will return to KOKO on December 20 and 21, when they’ll pay tribute to Winehouse’s life and career. The same band worked with Amy from her earliest days right through to her legendary Glastonbury Pyramid Stage set in 2007.

Since Winehouse’s death in 2011, her band have been led by bassist Dale Davis. He was also a musical consultant (along with the rest of the band) on biopic Back to Black, which is set to come out this year. The Amy Winehouse Band is currently fronted by vocalist Bronte Shandé. 

According to NME, Davis said: ‘I hope this year will be a big year for Amy fans, with the release of the film.

‘If the upcoming KOKO shows are anything like last December’s shows, then the audience will be in for a great evening, celebrating Amy’s life and music.’

Tickets for the Amy Winehouse Band’s two KOKO shows in December 2024 will go on sale this Friday, February 2, though a Ticketmaster presale is currently underway. You can buy tickets here.

Looking forward to the upcoming Amy biopic? Here are nine places in London connected with the singer and the best Amy Winehouse songs.

