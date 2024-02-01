Two London restaurants triumphed at the Good Food Guide Awards 2024

A further four restos were classified as ‘exceptional’ at this year’s GFGAs

London doesn’t just have tonnes of good restaurants – it also has countless restaurants that are so damn good they’ve won awards. From estabs touted in Time Out’s own list of the finest eateries in the capital to those that recently received elite Michelin Bib Gourmand awards, loads of restos in this city have earned some kind of prize or expert nod.

And two more London restaurants just triumphed at the 2024 edition of the Good Food Guide Awards. At an event in London on Tuesday (January 30) night, the guidebook dished out some of its biggest annual prizes.

London scooped ‘Best New Restaurant’, which went to Mountain in Soho. Tomos Parry’s restaurant is Basque-inspired but champions Welsh produce. You can read Time Out’s review of Mountain here, where we said the resto’s food is ‘big on narrative’ and that ‘when it’s good it’s excellent’.

The other London restaurant to pick up a major title at the Good Food Guide Awards 2024 was the chef’s table at The Sea, The Sea in Hackney, which won ‘Best Front-row Seat’. This award goes to the restaurant with the best intimate counter dining experiences, where guests directly interact with the chef.

While two London restaurants won big at the Good Food Guide Awards, that certainly wasn’t the end of accolades for the capital. Four more establishments were classed as ‘exceptional’, the awards’ second-highest ranking: Core By Clare Smyth, The Ritz, Behind and The Sea, The Sea.

You can find out more about the GFGAs across the UK here, as well as on the Good Food Guide Awards website here.

