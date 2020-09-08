LondonChange city
loire valley wines wine tasting van
Photograph: Clerkenwell Boy

An adorable wine van is parking up on the South Bank for free tastings

Enjoy a wine tasting on wheels at the weekend

Laura Richards
Beep beep! Here comes another excuse for Londoners not to kick the booze quite yet. An adorable pastel-blue Piaggio van filled with free plonk is wheeling its way around London – and its next stop is the South Bank.

This Saturday (September 12), the wine-tasting mobile will be parking up for free sessions. When punters stop by they can sample a range of wine from the Loire Valley – including sparkling crémant, sauvignon blanc and rosé d’anjou.     

loire valley wine tasting van
Photograph: Clerkenwell Boy

The van will be positioned at Queen’s Stone along the South Bank (near Oxo Tower Wharf) – a riverside position just made for quaffing – from noon. As well as free – and socially distanced – samples of Loire Valley wine, visitors will be regaled with stories and tasting notes from the van’s own sommelier.     

loire valley wine tasting van
Photograph: Clerkenwell Boy

The experience is also said to include soundscapes and digital imagery in an attempt to transport you from the banks of the Thames to the French winemaking region. And no quarantine on the other side. 

Loire Valley Wines will be parked up at Queen’s Stone on the South Bank on Sat Sep 12, noon-7pm. 

