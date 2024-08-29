An iconic sign from Fabric nightclub is going on display at London Museum

It’s been more than a year since the Museum of London closed its doors at London Wall with a massive party. But it’s not going to be gone forever. Re-opening in 2026 under the new name of London Museum, the gallery is already preparing its first exhibition.

And they’re keeping things in the party spirit. The museum has just announced it will display an exclusive sign from the iconic London club, Fabric.

The venue donated a sign that was hung outside the club in 2019, celebrating its 20th anniversary. It will become part of a permanent display of signs from all over London celebrating the meeting spots that bring London’s communities together. The museum is still searching for signs to make up the exhibition.

When London Museum reopens in 2026, it will set up shop in Smithfield meat market, becoming neighbours with Fabric. The donation is the latest step in a partnership between the future neighbours, following a 2022 announcement that the venue would become the world’s first nightclub-in-residence at the museum.

Fabric co-founder Cameron Leslie said: ‘We’re excited to welcome London Museum as our soon-to-be neighbours in Smithfield. As we gear up to celebrate our 25th anniversary later this year, it’s great to see the club recognised for the community we have built and the vital role we play in London – as both a cultural space and tireless champions of electronic music as an art-form.’

The venue opened its doors in 1999 and celebrates its 25th birthday this year, so it makes sense that such a cultural stalwart will become part of a permanent exhibition about community in London.

