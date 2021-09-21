London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Marble Arch Hill
An impression of how Marble Arch Hill will look. Credit: MVRDV

An infinity room has opened inside that big hill in Marble Arch

Anthony James’ ‘Lightfield’ is illuminating the lower levels of Marble Arch Mound

Written by
Rhian Daly
Advertising

The announcement of London’s newest outdoor attraction might have baffled some earlier this year, but Marble Arch Mound has just gotten that bit more intriguing with the addition of its own infinity room. 

The 25m-high temporary hill that’s been erected at the Hyde Park end of Oxford Street opened to the public on July 26. Although it's been a bit of a bumpy ride, it now boasts a new art exhibition by acclaimed British-American artist Anthony James. 

The installation, called ‘Lightfield’, is made up of 12 cubes, each connected by ethernet cables. The light is manipulated in two ways: when each box communicates with the others via one computer ‘brain’, or by the visitors – the exhibition has an interactive element that will see the movement of the public through the room affect the light’s path. 

The piece is designed to simulate the interconnected root structure of a birch tree forest and is located in Marble Arch Mound’s lower layers. 

‘“Lightfield” consists of 12 cubes that allude to the mycorrhizal nature of birch tree forests,’ James explains. ‘This is the first time my work has been displayed and viewed in this fully immersive way – installed within an infinity room that transports visitors into another world to create a meditative and limitless narrative.’ 

Visitors have been documenting the light installation on TikTok, comparing it to Yayoi Kusama’s infinite mirror rooms (which are currently on display at Tate Modern but are pretty much impossible to get tickets for). Check it out below (TikTok: @hrhqueengld):

Marble Arch Mound is at Cumberland Gate, W1H 7EJ. 

Want more infinity rooms? Get a first look at Yayoi Kusama’s Tate installation

Check out another new outdoor attraction: Walthamstow’s enormo-fountain.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.