Applications are now open for the London Pride Parade 2024

Groups and organisations can register to take part in the march

Want to take part in the Pride Parade next year? Applications to join London’s iconic rainbow-hued march are now officially open, Pride in London has announced. With 35,000 people marching and over 600 groups involved, plus performances from Adam Lambert and Idina Menzel, Pride in 2023 was one of the best ones yet. Next year could be even bigger. Here’s how to get involved.

Established groups and organisations – i.e. employee networks, non-profits, the public sector, and businesses – can now apply for a spot in the parade, which will take place on June 29 2024. Applications are open online here.

If you’re an individual or small group that wants a piece of the action, applications for smaller groups or solo flag bearers will open in May 2024, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

2023’s parade theme was Never March Alone, but the theme for next year is yet to be revealed.

The parade, which usually takes place in late June or early July, typically starts at around noon on Hyde Park Corner, before snaking through central London and finishing in Whitehall Place.

Nearer the time, make sure to check out Time Out's Pride in London ultimate guide, where we'll be updating you with all the vital information about London Pride 2024.

