Arctic Monkeys at London Emirates Stadium: timings, setlist and everything you need to know

The Arctic Monkeys have been one of the UK’s most popular bands for the best part of two decades. And whether you’re a fan of their early rebellious indie (‘I Bet That You Look Good on the Dancefloor’, ‘Brianstorm’ and so on), their mid-period anthemic rock (‘R U Mine?’, ‘Do I Wanna Know?’, etc) or the group’s recent slinky lounge stuff, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll want to catch ‘em when they’re next in town.

And, excitingly, the Arctic Monkeys return to London this very weekend. As part of their UK and Ireland tour, they’ve slotted in some London dates before headlining Glastonbury next week. They’re playing three gigs at Arsenal FC’s Emirates Stadium on June 16, 17 and 18. Here’s everything you need to know, from tickets and timings to the setlist.

What time will Arctic Monkeys come on stage?

Doors will open on all three dates at 5:30pm. While official set times haven’t yet been announced, judging from previous dates on the tour it’s likely that Arctic Monkeys will come on stage at around 8:45pm.

What’s the full setlist?

The band tends to switch it up a bit and is very unlikely to play the same set at all three London shows. However, below was the setlist at their most recent date in Southampton on Wednesday (June 14), just for an idea of the songs they’re likely to play.

‘Brianstorm’ ‘Snap Out of It’ ‘Crying Lightning’ ‘Teddy Picker’ ‘The View From the Afternoon’ ‘Cornerstone’ ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You're High?’ ‘Arabella’ ‘Four Out of Five’ ‘Pretty Visitors’ ‘Fluorescent Adolescent’ ‘Suck It and See’ ‘Perfect Sense’ ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ ‘Mardy Bum’ ‘There'd Better Be a Mirrorball’ ‘505’ ‘Body Paint’ ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ ‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’ ‘R U Mine?’

Who is supporting Arctic Monkeys in London?

There are two support slots: up-and-coming UK band The Mysterines and legendary Swedish rockers The Hives.

Are there any tickets left?

The vast, vast majority of tickets are sold out, however some tickets are still available on Ticketmaster here, Viagogo here and Stubhub here. There are also ticket packages available on the official Emirates Stadium website (browse those here) but these are mostly boxes and hospitality.

What’s the Emirates Stadium bag policy?

The venue says that you should only bring a bag if it’s absolutely necessary. Bags larger than A4 won’t be allowed and you can find a full list of prohibited items here. All bags will be searched upon entry to the stadium.

