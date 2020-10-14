Are we allowed to go on holiday in the UK right now?

Breaks are allowed in England, Scotland and Wales, but there are restrictions you need to be aware about

After months of travel bans in the UK, holidays are finally back on the agenda. Holidays in England were officially allowed from July 4. Other countries in the UK followed a slightly different timeline, but travel in and around Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland was all given the okay by the end of July.

Despite lockdown rules being slowly eased and responsible, socially distanced day trips from London being put on the agenda in May, holidays in the UK had been banned since lockdown came into effect in March 2020. Previous guidance had stated that ‘essential travel does not include visits to second homes, campsites, caravan parks or similar, whether for isolation purposes or holidays. People must remain in their primary residence... Leaving your home – the place you live – to stay at another home for a holiday or other purpose is not allowed.’

In the end, though, this summer saw a boom for UK travel, with campsites, cabins and cottages being booked up all over the country. But now summer’s over and the temperatures are dropping, what’s the deal with going away in the UK?

Well, there is no blanket UK travel ban at the moment, but it’s worth keeping in mind that local lockdowns might affect your trip. Also, the general rules still vary between England and other parts of the UK.

Northern Ireland have today (Oct 14) announced a new four-week ‘circuit breaker’. From Friday (Oct 16) schools will close along with close contact services like hairdressers and the hospitality sector, apart from deliveries and takeaways. There is also a ban on unnecessary travel in place. These restrictions will run until November 13, though schools will reopen on November 2.

In Wales, there are a number of local locations currently in place in Wales – in Bangor, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Conway, Swansea, Torfaen, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Llanelli, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Bridgend, Vale of Glamorgan, Wrexham and Blaenau Gwent – which may impact a planned holiday. No one is currently allowed to leave or enter these areas unless they have a reasonable excuse (and really needing a holiday doesn’t count fyi!) Friends and family can no longer meet indoors, and overnight stays are banned in these areas.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has also urged people across Wales to only travel if essential, though he has also stressed that doesn’t mean holidays across Wales are banned at the moment.

In Scotland, local lockdowns are also in force, with closures of pubs, restaurants and other licensed premises like bingo halls and casinos in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Lothian, including Edinburgh, and Forth Valley. These closures are currently in place until October 25. Elsewhere alcohol may only be served outdoors, while across all of Scotland, people are not allowed to meet other households indoors, so you can’t stay over with friends, for example.

In England, PM Boris Johnson recently announced a new three tier system to manage localised lockdowns around the country. From today, the country is split into three categories: medium, high and very high risk. In high risk areas, you’re no longer allowed to meet other households indoors, while in very high risk areas, which currently only applies to Liverpool, households cannot mix inside, outside or at hospitality venues; pubs and bars not serving meals must close; and there is guidance against travelling in or out of the area. You can check where these restrictions apply here.

In summary, holidays in the UK are a little more complicated than they were for a few glorious months this summer, but if you do your research and follow the rules a night or three in a place like this is still within reach...

