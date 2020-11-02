Are we allowed to go on holiday in the UK right now?

After months of travel bans in the UK earlier this year, there was a time when holidays were finally back on the agenda. In fact, in the end, this summer saw a boom for UK travel, with campsites, cabins and cottages being booked up all over the country. But now summer’s over and the temperatures are dropping, what’s the deal with going away in the UK?

Well, it’s not looking good. Holidays in the UK are currently pretty much impossible, thanks to England’s new national lockdown, and restrictions in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

On Thursday (November 5) England will enter its second national lockdown. The lockdown will initially last for a month, until December 2. During that time, people are being asked to stay at home and avoid non-essential travel.

Government guidance reads: ‘Overnight stays and holidays away from primary residences will not be allowed. This includes holidays abroad and in the UK. It also means you cannot stay in a second home, if you own one, or staying with anyone you do not live with or are in a support bubble with.’ People in the England are only allowed to travel for work, so holidays are off.

Elsewhere, Wales is currently in a ‘short, sharp’ national lockdown. Until November 9, people are being be told to stay at home while pubs, restaurants, hotels and non-essential shops will close. Non-essential travel over the border in and out of Wales will also not be allowed during this time period, that is being called a ‘firebreak’.

Northern Ireland is also currently in a four-week ‘circuit breaker’. Schools have closed along with close contact services like hairdressers and the hospitality sector, apart from deliveries and takeaways. There is also a ban on unnecessary travel in place. These restrictions will run until November 13.

In Scotland, local lockdowns are in force as part of a five tier system. Non-essential travel in or out of places in level 3 or higher is currently banned, while Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said this weekend: ‘People should not travel to or from level 3 areas in Scotland and for now, we are asking people not to travel to or from England at all, except for essential purposes.’

In summary, holidays in the UK are off the cards for the time being. It’s disappointing, especially if you had a trip booked in the next few weeks, but there’s never been a better time to start daydreaming about all the trips we’ll take as soon as this is all a distant memory. First stop? This place:

