Arsenal fan favourite Piebury Corner has closed its pie shops

A legendary pastie restaurant associated with Arsenal FC has closed its two London sites. Piebury Corner started life in 2011 as a stall in its owners’ Highbury front garden and then opened as a café on Holloway Road the following year. It quickly earned a cult following with its mix of high-quality match-day food and north London football references. A second site, in King’s Cross, was opened three years ago.

The restaurant’s owners, Paul and Nicky Campbell, took to social media to explain their heart-breaking decision:

‘Covid19 has put us in an impossible situation financially with landlords at both sites still demanding rent in full plus all the other fixed overheads due on top so we will not be opening back up at our existing restaurants,’ they wrote. ‘We thank all our loyal staff for their hard work over the last 9 years and everyone who’s supported us.’

The news prompted an outpouring of grief on Twitter and Facebook. ‘Paul, Nicki I’m gutted to read this,’ wrote Ian Wright. ‘So sorry. Paul message me if there is anything we can do to help. Sending my love and strength to you and all the staff.’

One small ray of hope: the owners are apparently eyeing up a pitch stall ‘100 yards’ from the Emirates stadium. So, God (or Arsene Wenger) willing, you’ll still be able to chow down on a big chunk of the Lee Dixon on match day, should your appetite demand it.

