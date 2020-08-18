36 awesome Eat Out to Help Out restaurants where you can still get a table

Find a hot half-price table in London before the month is out

In our post-lockdown worlds, Monday is the new Friday. That’s all thanks to the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, a money-saving initiative designed to get people back out dining and to rescue a hospitality industry that’s currently on its knees. Throughout August, punters visiting participating restaurants from Monday to Wednesday can get 50 percent off their food and soft-drink bill, up to a total of £10 per person.

But with venues operating at limited capacity, London’s cult restaurants have seen their booking systems crammed full from the start of the month. In living proof that we now live in the Upside Down, joints with some of the biggest bargains are full to the brim from Monday to Wednesday instead of Thursday to Saturday. Don’t worry, though: we’ve found some stellar restaurants with availability from Monday to Wednesday in August. And you still have two weeks to cash in on the deal.

Here’s a list of top dinner tables we’ve scouted out for you. But do bear in mind that many top restaurants still have lunch slots up for grabs. And if there’s somewhere you’re desperate to go, give them a call – last-minute cancellations might mean a freed-up table. Plus, some of the places in our best London restaurants list hold back a set amount of tables for walk-ins, including Tandor Chop House and Smoking Goat, so if you’re dining à deux or are even on a solo outing it might be worth trying your luck for some slashed-price grub.

Padella Borough and Shoreditch branches

You can use the WalkUp app to virtually queue when in the vicinity of both branches.

Scully St James’s



Ducksoup Soho

Temper Covent Garden

Enjoy the restaurant’s ‘steak supper club’ for just £19.

Chicama Chelsea

Sushi Atelier Fitzrovia

Kitty Fisher’s Mayfair

Half-price oyster supper, anyone?

Dean Street Townhouse Soho

Scott’s Mayfair

Hide Above Mayfair

Michelin-starred dining from Ollie Dabbous at a snip of the price.

Sea Garden and Grill Tooting

J Sheekey Covent Garden

Casa Pastor King’s Cross

You can book indoors or choose to sit outside in the vibey (and socially distanced) Plaza Pastor.

Honey & Co Fitzrovia

Kricket Soho and White City branches

The Shed Notting Hill

Goodman Mayfair

Can’t get a table at Hawksmoor? Head this way for bargain steak and chips.

Copita Soho

Roka Aldwych, Canary Wharf, Charlotte Street and Mayfair branches

Brasserie Zedel Soho

Three courses for just over seven quid, amid art deco splendour.

Gunpowder Tower Bridge

Availability tonight (Tuesday August 17)

Smokestak Shoreditch

Offering four dishes for a tenner. Availability tomorrow (Wednesday August 18), plus limited late-night tables.

Tandor Chop House Covent Garden

Limited late-night tables are available.

Bao Borough

Limited late-night tables are available.

Barrafina Coal Drops Yard

Limited late-night seats for larger groups.

Lahpet Covent Garden

Limited late-night tables are available.

Hawksmoor Air Street

There’s still a chance to capitalise on the group’s popular £10 steak and chips deal. Limited late-night tables are available.

Som Saa Spitalfields

Limited late-night tables are available.

Murano Mayfair

Limited early evening tables are available.

Luca Clerkenwell

Limited late-night tables are available.

Gymkhana Mayfair

Limited late-night tables are available.

Details of availability correct at time of publication (1pm, Tuesday August 18).

This map shows all the restaurants participating in Eat Out to Help Out in London.



Looking for bargains beyond Wednesday? Check out our list of London’s best cheap eats.

Share the story