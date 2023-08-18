Asake at London O2 Arena: start time and everything you need to know

The Nigerian hitmaker is back in the capital for a huge show this weekend.

It’s no stretch to say that Nigerian Afrobeats and Afropop artist Asake is one of the world’s most exciting and innovative pop artists. His 2022 debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe set records and garnered tonnes of critical acclaim, whilst this year’s follow-up Work of Art further cemented his rep for upbeat, melodic, playful pop tunes.

Last December, tragedy struck at an Asake show in London, as a crowd crush led to the deaths of two gig attendees and the long-term closure of Brixton Academy. Following that show, Asake tweeted: ‘My London family see you this Summer’ – and that show is at the O2 Arena this Sunday, August 20. Here is everything you need to know about the show.

What time will Asake come on stage?

Doors open at 6pm and Asake will come on promptly at 8:30pm.

What’s the potential setlist?

While Setlist.fm doesn’t have records of previous Asake setlists, we can expect to hear several of his biggest hits. Tracks like ‘Bandana’, ‘Amapiano’, ‘Sungba’, ‘Joha’ and ‘2:30’ should all get an outing.

Who is supporting Asake at the O2 Arena in London?

Limited information is available as to who will be joining Asake on stage. No official support has been confirmed.

What are the set times?

Asake will come on at 8:30pm.

Are there any tickets left?

Asake’s show is sold out and there is no official resale.

What’s the London O2 Arena’s bag policy?

Each attendee can bring one bag of A4 size or smaller into the venue. Backpacks, travel cases, laptop bags, camera bags and large tote bags aren’t permitted, though baggage storage is available.

What time does the concert end?

On Sundays, the O2 Arena has a 10:30pm curfew.

