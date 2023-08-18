London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Asake performing in Washington DC
Photograph: Franklin Sheard Jr / Shutterstock.com

Asake at London O2 Arena: start time and everything you need to know

The Nigerian hitmaker is back in the capital for a huge show this weekend.

Written by
Lucy Sarret
Advertising

It’s no stretch to say that Nigerian Afrobeats and Afropop artist Asake is one of the world’s most exciting and innovative pop artists. His 2022 debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe set records and garnered tonnes of critical acclaim, whilst this year’s follow-up Work of Art further cemented his rep for upbeat, melodic, playful pop tunes. 

Last December, tragedy struck at an Asake show in London,  as a crowd crush led to the deaths of two gig attendees and the long-term closure of Brixton Academy. Following that show, Asake tweeted: ‘My London family see you this Summer’ – and that show is at the O2 Arena this Sunday, August 20. Here is everything you need to know about the show.

RECOMMENDED:
Everything you need to know about The Weeknd at Wembley
Stormzy at All Points East: timings, setlist, lineup and more
Field Day at All Points East: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

What time will Asake come on stage?

Doors open at 6pm and Asake will come on promptly at 8:30pm. 

What’s the potential setlist?

While Setlist.fm doesn’t have records of previous Asake setlists, we can expect to hear several of his biggest hits. Tracks like ‘Bandana’, ‘Amapiano’, ‘Sungba’, ‘Joha’ and ‘2:30’ should all get an outing. 

Who is supporting Asake at the O2 Arena in London?

Limited information is available as to who will be joining Asake on stage. No official support has been confirmed. 

What are the set times?

Asake will come on at 8:30pm. 

Are there any tickets left?

Asake’s show is sold out and there is no official resale. 

What’s the London O2 Arena’s bag policy?

Each attendee can bring one bag of A4 size or smaller into the venue. Backpacks, travel cases, laptop bags, camera bags and large tote bags aren’t permitted, though baggage storage is available. 

What time does the concert end?

On Sundays, the O2 Arena has a 10:30pm curfew.  

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out UK newsletter for the latest UK news and the best stuff happening across the country.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.