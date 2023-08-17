The Weeknd at Wembley: timings, setlist and everything you need to know

The Starboy is back for his third London date this summer

He’s back! Following two huge shows at the London Stadium in July, it seems the Weeknd simply can’t get enough of London. The Starboy (real name Abel Tesfaye) returns for yet another stadium gig in the capital this week, this time upgrading to 90,000-capacity Wembley for another instalment of his ‘After Hours ‘Til Dawn Tour’.

The singer of humungous bangers like ‘Can’t Feel My Face’, ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Take My Breath’ is playing on Friday, August 18. Here is everything you need to know about the show, from set times and setlist to the curfew.

What time will The Weeknd come on stage at Wembley?

The Starboy is expected to start his set at around 8:30pm.

Any news on the setlist?

An official setlist hasn’t been released, but this was his setlist at the London Stadium on July 7.

Take My Breath Sacrifice (Swedish House Mafia remix) How Do I Make You Love Me? Can’t Feel My Face Lost in the Fire (Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd cover) Hurricane (Kanye West cover) The Hills Kiss Land Often Crew Love (Drake cover) Starboy House of Balloons Heartless Low Life (Future cover) Reminder Party Monster Faith After Hours Out of Time I Feel It Coming Die for You Is There Someone Else? I Was Never There Wicked Games Call Out My Name The Knowing High for This The Morning Save Your Tears Blinding Lights Chromatics Remix Voicemail Less Than Zero Blinding Lights Tears in the Rain (Played during the ‘Blinding Lights’ outro) Creepin' (Metro Boomin cover) Popular (The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna cover) In Your Eyes Moth to a Flame (Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd cover)

Who is supporting The Weeknd at Wembley Stadium?

Kaytranada and producer Mike Dean are joining The Weeknd on all his European dates.

What are the set times?

The first support is expected to come on at 6:30pm, with The Weeknd himself taking to the stage at around 8:30pm.

Are there any tickets left?

Tickets are effectively sold out, though some are available on resale sites. Be warned, however – the last time we looked, even restricted-view tickets were being flogged for nearly £60. Phwoar!

What’s Wembley Stadium’s bag policy?

Each guest can bring a bag no bigger than A4 size (297mm x 210mm x 210mm) and all bags will be inspected upon entry.

What time does the concert end?

The concert will end by 11pm.

