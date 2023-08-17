London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Weeknd performing live in 2013
Photograph: Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com

The Weeknd at Wembley: timings, setlist and everything you need to know

The Starboy is back for his third London date this summer

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

He’s back! Following two huge shows at the London Stadium in July, it seems the Weeknd simply can’t get enough of London. The Starboy (real name Abel Tesfaye) returns for yet another stadium gig in the capital this week, this time upgrading to 90,000-capacity Wembley for another instalment of his ‘After Hours ‘Til Dawn Tour’. 

The singer of humungous bangers like ‘Can’t Feel My Face’, ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Take My Breath’ is playing on Friday, August 18. Here is everything you need to know about the show, from set times and setlist to the curfew.

What time will The Weeknd come on stage at Wembley?

The Starboy is expected to start his set at around 8:30pm.

Any news on the setlist?

An official setlist hasn’t been released, but this was his setlist at the London Stadium on July 7.

  1. Take My Breath
  2. Sacrifice (Swedish House Mafia remix)
  3. How Do I Make You Love Me?
  4. Can’t Feel My Face
  5. Lost in the Fire (Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd cover)
  6. Hurricane (Kanye West cover)
  7. The Hills
  8. Kiss Land
  9. Often
  10. Crew Love (Drake cover)
  11. Starboy
  12. House of Balloons
  13. Heartless
  14. Low Life (Future cover)
  15. Reminder
  16. Party Monster
  17. Faith
  18. After Hours
  19. Out of Time
  20. I Feel It Coming
  21. Die for You
  22. Is There Someone Else?
  23. I Was Never There
  24. Wicked Games
  25. Call Out My Name
  26. The Knowing
  27. High for This
  28. The Morning
  29. Save Your Tears
  30. Blinding Lights Chromatics Remix Voicemail
  31. Less Than Zero
  32. Blinding Lights
  33. Tears in the Rain (Played during the ‘Blinding Lights’ outro)
  34. Creepin' (Metro Boomin cover)
  35. Popular (The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna cover)
  36. In Your Eyes
  37. Moth to a Flame (Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd cover)

Who is supporting The Weeknd at Wembley Stadium?

Kaytranada and producer Mike Dean are joining The Weeknd on all his European dates.

What are the set times?

The first support is expected to come on at 6:30pm, with The Weeknd himself taking to the stage at around 8:30pm.

Are there any tickets left?

Tickets are effectively sold out, though some are available on resale sites. Be warned, however – the last time we looked, even restricted-view tickets were being flogged for nearly £60. Phwoar! 

What’s Wembley Stadium’s bag policy?

Each guest can bring a bag no bigger than A4 size (297mm x 210mm x 210mm) and all bags will be inspected upon entry.

What time does the concert end?

The concert will end by 11pm.

Everything we know about Billie Eilish’s London climate action party.

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to the third episode with Doc Brown in Kilburn

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.