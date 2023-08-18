Field Day at All Points East: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

London’s summertime festivals don’t get much more solid than Field Day. Since being founded in 2007, Field Day has offered everything from dance music and indie rock to arty pop, establishing itself as not just one of the best music festivals in London but one of the finest in the entire UK.

And in 2023, once again, Field Day looks like it’ll be a spectacular highlight in London’s summer music calendar. Headed up by Aphex Twin, one of the all-time electronic music greats, the rest of the roster features everything from sensual neo-soul and slinky synthpop to blissful ambient music. Here’s everything you need to know about Field Day 2023.

When and where is Field Day?

Time to get excited: Field Day is tomorrow, August 19 at Victoria Park in east London.

What’s the full Field Day 2023 lineup and set times?

This year arguably boasts Field Day’s biggest lineup yet. The biggest names are electronic kingpins Aphex Twin and Bonobo, but other significant artists include Arca, Fever Ray, Actress, Kelela, Jon Hopkins and Sudan Archives.

Spread across five stages, here is the schedule for the day.

East Stage

Hagop Tchaparian, 1pm-2pm

Surusingh, 2pm-3pm

LSDXOXO B2B Juliana Huxtable, 3pm-4pm

Jayda G, 4pm-5pm

Fever Ray, 5:40pm-6:40pm

Arca, 7:25pm-8:25pm

Aphex Twin, 9:25pm-10:55pm

West Stage

MAFRO, 1pm-1:45pm

Desire, 2pm-3pm

Sudan Archives, 3:15pm-4:15pm

TSHA, 4:45pm-5:30pm

Jon Hopkins, 6:15pm-7:15pm

Bonobo, 8pm-9:15pm

Cupra North Arena

Guilia Tess, 1pm-2pm

Actress, 2:20pm-3:20pm

Kai Campos: Mount Kimbie, 3:40pm-4:40pm

SBTRKT, 5:10pm-6:10pm

Kelela, 6:30pm-7:30pm

Moderat, 8:10pm-9:10pm

BBC 6Music Stage

Ella Knight, 1pm-2pm

Mary Anne Hobbs, 2pm-3pm

quest?onmarq, 3pm-4pm

Deena Abdelwahed, 4pm-5pm

yunè pinku (DJ set), 5pm-6pm

Effy, 6pm-7pm

Anastasia Kristensen, 7pm-8pm

Chloé Robinson, 8pm-9pm

New Artist Stage

Bibi Seck, 1pm-2pm

Love Remain, 2pm-3pm

GAZZI, 3pm-4:30pm

Art School Girlfriend (DJ set), 4:30pm-5:30pm

How long is Aphex Twin’s set?

Aphex Twin is scheduled to play for exactly an hour and a half.

Any news on Aphex Twin’s Field Day setlist?

Aphex Twin is renowned for not playing a conventional setlist – they’re usually filled with covers, new tunes and totally fresh versions of his old songs. Don’t expect to hear any hits (or not as you know them, anyway) or a set that bears much resemblance to previous shows.

You can have a look at a few of his older shows on Setlist.fm here.

Are there any tickets left for Field Day?

General admission tickets are still available on the official Field Day website here.

What time does Field Day start and finish?

Doors open at 2pm, or at 1pm if you have special ‘primary entry’ or VIP tickets. The festival finishes after the end of Aphex Twin’s set, at about 11pm.