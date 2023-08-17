London
Stormzy performing in Belgium
Photograph: Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com

Stormzy at All Points East: timings and everything you need to know

One of the UK’s biggest music artists is back for a homecoming show in London this week

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Of all the gigs taking place in London this summer (and boy has the capital’s live schedule been packed full of massive events), it simply doesn’t get bigger than this one. Stormzy, one of the country’s biggest music artists right now, is playing a homecoming (and UK exclusive) show to kick off this year’s multi-weekend All Points East festival in Victoria Park.

What’s more is that this isn’t just a single show: it’s an entire day curated by Stormzy. Dubbed the ‘This Is What We Mean Day’, alongside Stormzy is an enormous range of established names and exciting newcomers. It’s going to be a massive day: here’s everything you need to know.

When is Stormzy at All Points East?

Stormzy’s headline slot at All Points East is on August 18. 

What time will Stormzy come on stage?  

Stormzy is set to take to the main stage at around 8:40pm and finish at 10:55pm.

Any news on the setlist?

There’s every chance that Stormzy will radically change up his setlist for this homecoming show. However, for a vague idea of what he might play, this was his set at a recent gig in Belgium.

  1. This Is What I Mean
  2. Firebabe
  3. Crown
  4. Cigarettes & Cush
  5. Hide & Seek
  6. Need You
  7. Rainfall
  8. Own It
  9. Audacity
  10. Wiley Flow
  11. Know Me From
  12. Shut Up
  13. Big for Your Boots
  14. Clash (Dave cover)
  15. Vossi Bop
  16. Blinded by Your Grace, Pt. 2

What time do doors open for All Points East?

Doors open at 3pm, or at 2pm if you have special ‘primary entry’ tickets.

Who is supporting Stormzy?

There are tonnes of other artists on the line-up. The biggest names include Kehlani, Sampha, Knucks, Lucky Dave and Ms Banks.

What’s the rest of the All Points East 2023 lineup?

Over two weekends, All Points East 2023 will see days headlined by Aphex Twin and Bonobo (Field Day), The Strokes, Jungle, Dermot Kennedy and Haim. Find out more with our official guide here.

What time does All Points East finish?

The festival finishes after the end of Stormzy’s set, at around 10:55pm. 

Are there any tickets left? 

General admission tickets are still available from Ticketmaster and AXS.

