ASOS is opening its first real-life London shop this month

‘Imagine a search engine that you could walk through. Or an online catalog that’s an actual place.’ Remember when the 2022 Abercrombie documentary explained shopping malls to its Gen Z audience? They’re gonna need a refresher, because online shopping behemoth ASOS is opening its first IRL London shop this month. It really will be like a search engine you can walk through.

From November 23-26, you’ll be able to shop some of ASOS’s most loved brands at 11 Rathbone Place in central London. In a curated edit of AW23 collections, customers will be able to pick from ASOS DESIGN, ASOS EDITION, Collusion, Nike, New Balance and many more. Nothing will ever compare to Big Topshop, but there will be Topshop and Topman pieces for sale too.

Beyond the fashion, there will be live music, DJ sets, giveaways and freebies, along with a number of bookable workshops and panel talks – such as a styling session with LuxeGen (a Gen Z-centered offshoot of Sheerluxe), skincare masterclass with The Ordinary, and a Running Club with New Balance. Plus, there will be free beauty treatments from Charlotte Tilbury and hair styling from Drybar. They are bookable but walk-ins will also be welcome.

ASOS has partnered with Snapchat so that customers at the pop-up will be able to watch an Augmented Reality (AR) catwalk show via the Snapchat app. We really are living in 2030.

The ASOS In Real Life pop-up takes place at 11 Rathbone Place, W1T 1HR from Thursday 23 to Sunday 26 November 2023. Doors open from 11am to 7pm.

