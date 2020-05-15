A swish curry could be winging its way to you soon

In news that will surely gladden the hearts and warm the cockles of London’s jonesing curry junkies, super-delish Indian joint Gunpowder has announced that it’s back up and running and tandoori-ing, and will be doing deliveries and collections from its Spitalfields restaurant as of May 23.

Not only that, there’s a new menu designed for sharing at home (or grotesquely bingeing on if you’re flying solo). There are plenty of Gunpowder’s usual suspects in evidence: crispy pork ribs with tamarind sauce, organic tandoor baby chicken (baby chicken!) and its noteworthy fried Karwari soft shell crab.

Anyone who’s ever had a curry delivered – so everyone – knows that some dishes from the subcontinent travel better than others, with puddles of tepid dhal and rubber-bullet-like lamb shashliks emerging from the foil trays. So Gunpowder has also adapted some of its most popular for takeaway. Maa’s Kashmiri lamb chops have been transformed into a more carry-out-friendly spiced curry and there are new weekly specials using cuts from the restaurant’s local meat supplier. If you’re not stuffed like the Horniman walrus by then, there is dessert in the form of Gunpowder’s Old Monk rum pudding with custard, a real favourite of the emperor Caligula (had he still been alive). Plus there’s booze and stuff.

If you’re a curry head, it’s all about to blow up.

Gunpowder’s new menu launches Sat May 23. It’s available Thu-Fri, 4pm-8pm and Sat-Sun, noon-6pm. Collection from Gunpowder Spitalfields, 11 White’s Row, E1 7NF. Delivery through Slerp and Deliveroo.

