Bao is opening its first breakfast café in King’s Cross

There are few things as satisfying as biting into a hot bao – particularly the fluffy, filled wonders from London restaurant group Bao. So we’re excited to announce that Bao is bringing a new concept to London this spring – and it includes breakfast.

Bao’s founders – Shing Tat Chung, Erchen Chang and Wai Ting Chung – will be opening Cafe Bao in Pancras Square, an all-day dining experience inspired by Yōshoku (Western-influenced) cuisine.

Photograph: Bao

The menu will have a flavour of dishes found in Taiwan’s oldest restaurant, Bolero, and in Japan’s kissatens (tea-drinking shops), as well as featuring those traditional steamed buns.

And in a Bao first, the café will be open for breakfast, serving bao loaf with syrup and butter alongside plates of baked ham hock congee pie and savoury pancakes filled with bacon, egg and spring onion.

Photograph: Bao

Other exciting add-ons include delights from Bao’s bakery: pork pie Baozi, salted egg muffin bao and a steamed cookie filled with chocolate and topped with chocolate chips (which we reckon is a good snack for any time of day).

Cafe Bao is due to launch this spring at 4 Pancras Square, N1C 4AG and will be open seven days a week.

You better bao-lieve that London has plenty more Asian food to offer. Here are the best Chinese restaurants in the capital.

For something sweeter, try a Japanese afternoon tea.