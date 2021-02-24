Bar Elba's launching a season of rooftop bottomless brunches from April

Day drinking is back – and we're excited about it

Go on, treat yourself to another little endorphin rush from booking another Fun Thing To Do When Things Open Up Again. It’ll make the day go much faster.

The Fun Thing To Do in question? An outdoor bottomless brunch at Bar Elba in Waterloo. Known as one of London’s most fun rooftop spots – we called it a ‘party island’ in our review – the fifth floor venue has announced that it’ll be putting on a whole season of boozy meal times throughout the summer.

The roof has epic views of the City, so a) you can wave at all the bankers when they’re back in the office on a Saturday and b) there’ll be many, many good opportunities for a decent Instagram.

It was one of the early adopters of the frosé cocktail (a velvety-smooth, rosé and vermouth-spiked strawberry slushie). And it does Aperol Spritz in big sharing jugs for the thirsty too.

For bottomless brunch? It promises a cocktail reception then ‘free flowing bubbles and beers’ as well as ‘juicy burgers’ and ‘buckets of glitter’ (hopefully not on or in the burgers). Plus, competitions and prizes like bar tabs and summer essentials.

We expect that'll all come with a side of Rule of Six and social distancing, so it'll be a safe place to hang out too.

Prices start at £45. Book here.

