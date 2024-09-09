Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

James Cochran’s Islington restaurant 12:51 has closed down

One of Time Out’s hottest chefs has shut down his north London restaurant forever

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Contributing writer
James Cochran at 12:51 restaurant kitchen in London
Photograph: Jess Hand for Time Out
Advertising

Things aren’t looking great for restaurants and pubs in London at the moment. We recently reported on the imminent closures of Mystic Burek and The Harrison pub, and now another legendary restaurant has closed its doors. 

12:51, run by Great British Menu winner James Cochran (and one of Time Out’s hottest chefs), served its last supper on Saturday August 31. 

Owner chef James Cochran told Hot Dinners: ‘After almost seven years, I have decided it’s the end of a chapter for me, and decided to close 12:51 at the end of August.

‘I opened 12:51, fresh off my win on Great British Menu, looking to share my ethos that anyone could enjoy fine dining, classical cooking techniques without the stuffiness. Seeing that realised has been a dream.

‘We have had countless guests come through our doors, and it’s been an honour to serve every one of them, as well as serve alongside every staff member who has made 12:51 possible over the years.’

12:51 was famous for its fusion of Scottish and Caribbean cuisine (a nod to Cochran’s heritage), and its legendary Sunday roasts. Cochran hasn’t revealed what he plans to get up to next, but we can’t wait to find out. 

It’s not all bad news: A brand new branch of Bao – complete with karaoke – is opening

Plus: An expert guide to the best Black-owned restaurants in London.

Popular on Time Out

    More on iconic eats
      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising
      Back to Top

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.