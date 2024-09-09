James Cochran’s Islington restaurant 12:51 has closed down

Things aren’t looking great for restaurants and pubs in London at the moment. We recently reported on the imminent closures of Mystic Burek and The Harrison pub, and now another legendary restaurant has closed its doors.

12:51, run by Great British Menu winner James Cochran (and one of Time Out’s hottest chefs), served its last supper on Saturday August 31.

Owner chef James Cochran told Hot Dinners: ‘After almost seven years, I have decided it’s the end of a chapter for me, and decided to close 12:51 at the end of August.

‘I opened 12:51, fresh off my win on Great British Menu, looking to share my ethos that anyone could enjoy fine dining, classical cooking techniques without the stuffiness. Seeing that realised has been a dream.

‘We have had countless guests come through our doors, and it’s been an honour to serve every one of them, as well as serve alongside every staff member who has made 12:51 possible over the years.’

12:51 was famous for its fusion of Scottish and Caribbean cuisine (a nod to Cochran’s heritage), and its legendary Sunday roasts. Cochran hasn’t revealed what he plans to get up to next, but we can’t wait to find out.

It’s not all bad news: A brand new branch of Bao – complete with karaoke – is opening.

Plus: An expert guide to the best Black-owned restaurants in London.