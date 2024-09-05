Oh no! Sydenham's marvellous Mystic Burek shop is closing down

One of our favourite restaurants/cafes in all of London is shutting up shop.

Mystic Burek will be serving its last Balkan bake at the end of September, with chef/founder Spasia Dinkovski announcing the news on social media. After a year of running the shop in south London's Sydenham, it will close at the end of the month.

‘Last week marked four years of Mystic Burek and looking back at it all, nothing made more sense than to call it a day on 227 Dartmouth Road. It’s no secret that I’ve been having a tough time but in a way, I’m grateful for the push it’s given me,’ wrote Spasia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYSTIC BUREK / Spasia Pandora Dinkovski (@mysticburek)

‘The truth is, I never wanted a shop, I just needed a base that didn’t come with the price tag of a commercial kitchen... Since day one with this business, I have been fighting against a system that’s just not built for people like me, a system that has little interest in nurturing independents but instead, forcing the food industry into pure consumerism and capitalist ideals, clashing with the values I’ve always stuck to.’

Happily, this isn't the last we'll see of Spasia. ‘Mystic Burek is going absolutely nowhere…a whole new plan has been put in place, I’ve got so so much more up my sleeve, with more news on this coming soon!’

Fans of the shop still have a few weeks to get down to the shop for some Macedonian treats – including those cherry baklava buns. It will be open until the end of September every Friday and Saturday from 12-8pm and on Sundays from 12-5pm. Evenings are BYOB and you can also order a whole massive borek for collection. There will also be a party at the end of the month, with details to follow – we suggest keeping an eye on the Mystic Burek Instagram account for that one.

