It’s only been just over a year since Beyoncé last graced our shores and our stages with the Renaissance tour. but we obviously miss her already. It’s a pretty well known fact that you can never have too much of the queen of pop music, and lucky for us, word on the street is that Beyoncé will return to us next summer.

That’s right. You won’t have to wait very long at all (in concert terms) to be reunited with B. Well, some are saying she’s planning several huge shows to rival Oasis’s Wembley run next year. We don’t have much information in terms of specifics, but we’ve done our best to get to the bottom of this rumour mill for you in order to figure out exactly what we can expect from a potential 2025 Cowboy Carter tour.

Keen to see Beyoncé in the flesh once again? Here’s everything we know about her rumoured return to London next year.

How many Beyonce ‘Cowboy Carter’ shows could she play in London?

An anonymous source informed the Sun that Beyoncé is preparing to announce five nights in the capital next summer, with other cities in the works. This will probably be a pretty hot ticket, with one insider predicting ‘the demand… will be just like Oasis,’ who recently sold out five nights at Wembley with two more due to go on sale this weekend.

Venue

Ready any navy blue and white cowboy hats you have handy, because Bey is set to play all of her dates in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. With a capacity of just under 63,000, the north London stadium is becoming an increasingly popular venue for huge artists.

Most recently, Imagine Dragons announced dates at the Spurs ground, and it’s also the same place which played host to the singer’s last tour, the last time she sold out five dates in London. Yeah, it’s just something she does routinely now. No biggie.

Confirmed show dates and official tour announcement

This is where our intel starts to run thin. All we know is that they’ll be next summer, between June and August 2025, and that the announcement is imminent, but that could mean tomorrow (September 12) or next month. Just keep your eyes on Beyoncé’s official socials, and this page, and we’ll update you as soon as we know more.

