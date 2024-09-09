Imagine Dragons at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Summer 2025: presale, ticket prices and everything you need to know

Right now, Las Vegas band Imagine Dragons are hopping from stadium to stadium in the U.S. for the Loom World Tour. Today (September 9), the group has released details of the European leg of their global stadium tour, and they’ll be stopping off in the UK.

The group best known for smash hits like ‘Radioactive’, ‘Demons’ and ‘Believer’ will be playing just the one UK date next summer – and it’ll be at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

So, get excited, pop rock fans — here’s how you can see Dan Reynonds and co live in London next year, with details on everything from the presale to potential pricing.

When are Imagine Dragons going on tour?

Imagine Dragons are already on tour across stadiums in North America. They’re heading to Asia in November and December and the newly-announced European leg will kick off in late May 2025.

When are Imagine Dragons playing in London?

For their only UK show, the group are playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday July 26 2025.

When do tickets go on sale?

General sale for Imagine Dragons goes live at 10am on Friday September 13 on LiveNation or Ticketmaster.

Is there a presale?

There are several different presales happening. There’s a LiveNation presale opening at 10am on Thursday September 12.

There’s an album presale on Tuesday September 10 at 10am and artist presale on the same day at 4pm.

If you’re signed up to O2 Priority, you can get early access from 10am on Wednesday September 11 and then there’s a Spotify presale on September 12 from 4pm.

How much are tickets for Imagine Dragons?

We don’t know exactly how much tickets will be just yet. Over in the U.S. tickets are starting at $84 (£64).

Can I go VIP?

There will apparently by several VIP packages to choose from. Depending on which package you go for, you could get a signed guitar, a backstage tour, on-stage photo, early entry and exclusive merch. Check out Seat Unique for more information.

Where else are Imagine Dragons playing on their 2025 tour?

Before they conclude the European leg of their tour in London, Imagine Dragons are playing 19 other dates across the continent. They are as follows:

May 31: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich

June 3: Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

June 5: Tele2 Arena, Stockholm

June 9: Airort Letnany, Prague

June 14: Puskas Arena, Budapest

June 18: Stadio Euganeo, Padova

June 21: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples

June 26: Estádio da Luz, Lisbon

June 28: Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid

July 1: Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, Barcelona

July 3: Groupama Stadium, Lyon

July 5: Stade de France, Paris

July 9: Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam

July 12: Werchter Boutique, Werchter

July 14: Refshaleøen, Copenhagen

July 16: Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

July 18: PGE Narodowy, Warsaw

July 21: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt

July 23: Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille

