Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Big Ben’s face has been painted blue
News / City Life

Big Ben’s face has been painted blue

By James Manning Posted: Thursday March 21 2019, 3:47pm

Big Ben's new blue face and hands
Photograph: Peter Macdiarmid/eyevine

On August 21 2017, after bonging its usual midday chimes, Big Ben was silenced for four years of refurb work. Shortly afterwards, the tower that houses London’s most famous clock was covered up by scaffolding, with only one face left showing. Now some of that scaffolding has come down – and Ben’s looking a little more colourful than the last time we saw him.

The north clock face of the Elizabeth Tower has been given a paint job to restore the original ‘Prussian blue’ colour it was given in 1859. Pollution and weathering steadily turned the paint black from the 1930s, and eventually, during the ’80s, it was just painted black. Here’s what it looked like, in case you’ve already forgotten…

 

Photograph: Eerko Vissering

Now scientific analysis of the surface has established that it was originally blue, and the restoration works have wound the (aesthetic) clock back. Other bits of the tower have also been restored to Charles Barry’s original design, removing heaps of black paint and restoring the row of St George’s crosses above the clock face.

You can currently check out the difference side-by-side, as the restored north face and the unrestored east face are both showing. It’s a distinctly different look for London’s most Instagrammed landmark, and, Londoners being Londoners, there’ll be plenty of opinions on it. Still, it’s a nice change from Brexit.

(And yes, of course we know that Big Ben is the bell.)

Sign up here to get the latest from London straight to your inbox.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By James Manning 507 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest