Lockdown interminably rolls on, so here are a few things to look forward to

Loads of brilliant bars and eateries closed for ever this year. For a city that prides itself on its food and drink, that’s a massive kick in the teeth.

London’s restaurant scene is a resilient old thing, however. Much like an unskilled but useful boxer, it can absorb a beating. Case in point: the clutch of extremely good restaurants set to open in the next month or so. Brace yourself... for optimism.

First up, the new Rita’s venue (since their charming booth in King’s Cross’s Coal Drops Yard ceased operating last year). Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Bao and Mildred’s on the new Lexington Street site, the comfort-food specialists hope to be operational by mid-April. Do also check out their laudable Curry Club initiative, raising money to fight food poverty in London.

On the subject of Bao: more Bao. The vaguely postmodern bun purveyors are moving into Redchurch Street. Specifically, the corner on which Andina used to be. To add an extra layer of intrigue: this new site, which like Rita’s is opening in April, also has a live music and cinema licence.

We have already told you about the two new Jolenes coming to town (one on lovely old Essex Road, the other also in Shoreditch). Still excited about that.

Finally, coming our way, a new-look, expanded Mr Ji (owners of what might be London’s most relentlessly tasteful Instagram). The Taiwanese chicken ’n’ cocktails joint has joined up with TĀ TĀ Eatery to reimagine their offering. Two different evening menus, a sexy new interior and a dish called ‘Not Another Cucumber Salad’. Opening (hopefully) in April.

Time for one more? Yeah, I know I said 'finally' but plans change. Double finally: a new pub (with a Michelin-trained chef) is coming to Camden. The Farrier looks very pleasant indeed, has its own wine wall and boasts meat supplied by beautiful Time Out-approved butcher HG Walter. You’ll find it in the Camden Market Stables. Good times!

Hey, remember when Bao gave away the recipe for their famous pork buns? We do!

The best London restaurants currently delivering food.