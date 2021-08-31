Can the invented meal between breakfast and lunch get any better than this?

Bottomless brunch might be old hat in London, but it’s still one we fancy strapping on once in a while. Now, though, there is an alternative to getting smashed avocado in your glass of prosecco. Endless bao. Yes: non-stop buns of deliciousness. We’re so here for it.

This frankly ingenious concept has been realised at The Lucky Club, a hidden cocktail bar nestled away on Davies Street, just a stone’s throw from Bond Street tube station. And before you ask, no, it’s not a private members’ club. It’s actually an independent venue that first opened – and then promptly closed – its doors in early 2020. Its co-founder Brian Hook hopes that it will provide a ‘gentle undercurrent of positive vibes’, which is an extremely laudable aim.

Unlike the discreet location, that interior decor is LOUD. Acres of neon, velvet stools, a shouty pink bar and lots and lots of plants. It’s a major vibe.

The menu is made up of Asian small plates and cocktails, which you can scoff unlimitedly for 90 minutes. There’s a range of steamed buns on offer, from karaage chicken with pickles and lettuce, to shitake and crispy tofu with mushroom. Don’t worry if you’re not already a bao connoisseur, you’ll be brought a starter basket with every flavour so you can sample each and then discover your faves.

They’ve got a decent drinks menu too, featuring kimchi Bloody Marys, Bellinis and an extensive Espresso Martini list featuring eight different versions. The bar even claims to serve Mayfair’s most affordable Margarita, which is a relative concept, tbh, but still v welcome. Do I feel lucky? Well, do ya, punk? Yes, actually.

The Lucky Club, 56 Davies St, W1K 5JF. Bottomless bao brunch every Saturday. £38.50pp.

