Boxpark Croydon will be screening the ‘Love Island’ finale

Another summer of being glued to our screens watching other people try and find love – and the ensuing drama – is coming to a close. While 2021’s Love Islanders prepare to leave the villa, Boxpark Croydon is giving us a chance to say goodbye with a ‘Love Island’ finale party.

On August 23, the pop-up mall is inviting fans of the show to come and watch the ‘Love Island’ 2021 final, and find out who managed to shoot their shot successfully. You’ll be able to see the couples’ final days in the villa and the traditional ‘Love Island’ prom, as well as the crowning of the victorious couple.

From 8.30pm, DJ Nadia Jae will be spinning tunes to get everyone warmed up for the big showdown, while Boxpark hints that there could be some special guests joining the screening.

Free tickets are available, although they don’t guarantee entry. If you simply must be there to make the most of the last moments in Mallorca, there are also paid-for tickets on offer. They’ll set you back £10 if you’re on your own or £20 for a group of two, with either an individual cocktail or a cocktail sharer included in the price. Snap up your passes and get more info on Boxpark’s website.

