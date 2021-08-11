London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Love Island heart beach
Anusorn ThaiLandA heart shaped glass rests on a sandy beach with the reflection of the evening sun.

Boxpark Croydon will be screening the ‘Love Island’ finale

Find out who the winning couple is live at south London’s shipping-container mall

Written by
Rhian Daly
Advertising

Another summer of being glued to our screens watching other people try and find love – and the ensuing drama – is coming to a close. While 2021’s Love Islanders prepare to leave the villa, Boxpark Croydon is giving us a chance to say goodbye with a ‘Love Island’ finale party. 

On August 23, the pop-up mall is inviting fans of the show to come and watch the ‘Love Island’ 2021 final, and find out who managed to shoot their shot successfully. You’ll be able to see the couples’ final days in the villa and the traditional ‘Love Island’ prom, as well as the crowning of the victorious couple. 

From 8.30pm, DJ Nadia Jae will be spinning tunes to get everyone warmed up for the big showdown, while Boxpark hints that there could be some special guests joining the screening. 

Free tickets are available, although they don’t guarantee entry. If you simply must be there to make the most of the last moments in Mallorca, there are also paid-for tickets on offer. They’ll set you back £10 if you’re on your own or £20 for a group of two, with either an individual cocktail or a cocktail sharer included in the price. Snap up your passes and get more info on Boxpark’s website.

Here are the best first-date spots in London.

Nine non-naff romantic things to do in the city.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.