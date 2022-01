Dodge the cheesy clichés and plan an original date in London with these mush-free romantic things to do in the city

Want to do something special without buying into all the flowers and other mind-meltingly mushy nonsense this February 14? There are loads of loved-up spots in the city, as well as unusual events and alternative date options. Skip the chocolates and wasteful plastic presents and treat your beloved to something different. From movie marathons to craft beer tours, get your nose out of the crappy card rack and check out these brilliant things to do in London.

