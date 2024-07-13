Boxpark is opening a massive new venue in the City of London later this year

Only a few weeks after announcing a brand new Camden venue, Boxpark has said it plans to open another central London site, this time in the City. What a treat. BoxHall, a sibling brand of Boxpark, will open in Liverpool Street this winter.

First announced all the way back in 2022, BoxHall will finally arrive in the Big Smoke later this year. It’s going to be a massive new food hall right by Liverpool Street station. The company has signed a 15-year lease with TfL to take over the historic Metropolitan Arcade, which opened in 1912.

Boxpark won planning permission to make changes to Metropolitan Arcade in June 2023. Since then, it’s been preparing the space for 16 pop-up restaurants which hope to attract City workers on their lunch breaks ‘looking for something different’. The 17,000 square foot site will also have a number of bars, serving up draught, tank and craft beers.

After getting planning permission, Boxpark’s chief executive Simon Champion said: ‘We are very excited about creating an all-day social dining destination to cater for hungry City workers, local residents in the neighbourhood, as well as attracting tourists and helping to drive footfall into the area.’

This is all the information we have about BoxHall City so far, we’ll update you when we know more.

If you're travelling outside the capital, Boxpark has opened a new venue in Liverpool and has another one on the way for Bristol.

