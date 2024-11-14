Brick Lane’s iconic Beigel Bake is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a limited edition football shirt

Brick Lane’s Beigel Bake shop is celebrating a milestone birthday with a special bit of merch.

Established in 1974, the legendary bakery is releasing a retro-styled football shirt bearing the shop’s name for its 50th anniversary. But you’ll have to be speedy if you want to score one. The shirts are available for five days from Thursday November 14 at coreoeast.com and cost £40.

Speaking about the store that his father and uncles opened, manager Nathan Cohen said: ‘We’re proud to mark 50 years serving Londoners and visitors from across the world to our East End shop. We’re grateful for everyone who passes through our doors, our success as a store is down to the support of our customers who we all consider part of the Beigel Bake team’.

Beigel Bake is a 24/7 Jewish deli and one of London’s most celebrated fast food outlets, known for its salt beef bagels. It’s often known as ‘white one’ to differentiate itself from next door’s Beigel Shop – aka ‘the yellow one’ – due to its white sign. Earlier this year, the ‘yellow one’ closed for a number of months due to a family dispute. It reopened in June, thank goodness.

Beigel Bake can be found at 159 Brick Lane. Find out more about both stores in Time Out’s exhaustive history of the Brick Lane bagel shops.

The hottest new openings, the tastiest tips, the spiciest reviews: we’re serving it all on our London restaurants WhatsApp channel. Follow us now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.