In great news for your auditory canals, the team behind Brilliant Corners – Hackney’s Japanese-inspired restaurant-bar, which also happens to have a pretty decent sound system – have officially opened the doors of their new venture, Mu.

The new joint is named after an early world music record by the American jazz trumpeter Don Cherry (it’s pretty funky stuff). But with Brilliant Corners’ steady reputation for live jazz and vinyl DJ sets, could we really expect anything less?

Situated a few doors down at 433-434 Kingsland Road, in the space that previously housed chef Stevie Parle’s Rotorino small plates restaurant, Mu has a focus on live music and fireside cooking from a robata grill (known as ‘robatayaki’ in Japanese cuisine).

Following a soft launch last weekend and a trail of Instagram posts documenting the renovation, the transformed space opens to the public on Wednesday March 6 with a performance by jazz musicians Ruta Sipola (flute) and Menelik Claffey (double bass), setting the tone for the programming to come.

From then onwards, it will be open for dinner and drinks from Wednesday to Sunday, with reservations available.

Mu is at 433-434 Kingsland Road, E8 4AA. To make a reservation and view music listings, check out their website.

