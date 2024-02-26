Cool job alert: the V&A is hiring experts on David Bowie

It’s all kicking off for the music superfans in London at the mo. First, the V&A announced it was hiring an official Taylor Swift superfan, then Freddie Mercury's bougie mansion hit the capital's property market, then Gibson guitars opened the second worldwide showroom on Oxford Street. Now, the V&A has revealed it is hiring more experts – this time to help curate the museum's David Bowie archive.

Do you know your Ziggy Stardust from your Thin White Duke? Are you a fan of all the Bowie albums – even the not so good ones like ‘Never Let Me Down’? Well, then you could be the Victoria and Albert Museum’s newest David Bowie archivist.

Bowie archivists and cataloguers will be in charge of sorting through over 80,000 items, including sheet music, instruments, personal notes and sketches that belonged to David Bowie, as well as fan art, photography and other objects that span his entire career.

At the moment there is a whole range of roles available in the David Bowie archive team. The V&A is looking for a lead cataloguer, cataloguer, project archivist and project archives assistant. The salaries range from £26,000 to £42,000, which isn’t too shabby for spending your days submerged in the work of Bowie.

‘The V&A is acquiring the David Bowie Archive,’ writes the job listing. ‘Comprising c. 80,000 items spanning the entirety of Bowie’s career, the archive is an important portrait of one of the most innovative and influential artists of our time.

‘It includes costume, staging models and other performance artefacts, photography, fan art, musical instruments, personal notes, sketches and designs, make-up charts, song lyrics and sheet music, unrealised project documentation, writings and press coverage. Rich and varied, it demonstrates Bowie’s thought processes, the genesis and development of individual albums, the evolution of his own image, his collaborations with musicians, photographers, fashion designers and other practitioners, and much more.’

You can find the full job listings on the V&A’s website here. Good luck!

