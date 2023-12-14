British Airways is returning to this London airport for the first time since the pandemic

And the airline is offering some cracking new routes to European city break spots

The travel industry has well and truly bounced back from the massive dip it suffered during the pandemic. And London is a great case study for that: back in October it was revealed that visitor numbers to the capital have officially returned to normal.

In another marker of recovery, British Airways has announced that its subsidiary company, BA Cityflyer, will be returning to a London airport. Alongside Heathrow, Gatwick and London City, the airline will soon resume operations from London Stansted, too.

Flights will begin departing from May 18 2024, and tickets have been available to buy since Tuesday (December 12). BA will be the first short-haul carrier to offer a business-class flight option, and the proposed routes are pretty exciting.

Ibiza, Florence and Nice are the three new destinations, with flights on offer for as little as £36, £41 and £43 respectively. Bargain, right?

These new services will complement the nearly 30 short-haul flights running from London City on weekdays, plus the recently added weekend flights to Edinburgh, San Sebastian and Olbia.

It’s also great news for those keen to avoid Gatwick, which was just named the worst airport for delays not just across London, but throughout the whole UK.

