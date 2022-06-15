Head to the park for eight days of film screenings, yoga classes and live music – all for free!

Hark! Did someone just say that Hyde Park’s Open House was back this summer?

If you want to get out with your friends in all your buffed beauty (hot girl summer was delayed by a year) but the wallet is looking a little less pumped, then we prescribe eight mega days of activities – crucially, with free entry – in the heart of Hyde Park.

Okay – what exactly am I letting myself in for?

Well, [rubs hands together] outdoor cinema nights can’t hurt, plus live music and the Chef’s Table, plus the world’s largest HIIT workout with the omnipresent Joe Wicks to work it all off. There’s crafting and yoga (not combined, that would be weird), street food, pop-up bars, circus skills and family theatre. In short, a bit of something for everyone.

Now you have my attention, more info, please!

Pleasure. BST (British Summer Time) Open House takes place between BST’s three weekends of music, mainly obscure up-and-comers you’ve probably never heard of like Elton John, The Rolling Stones and someone called Adele. Basically, Monday June 27 to Thursday June 30 and Monday July 4 to Thursday 7 are BST Open House’s times to shine.

If you want in on helping Joe Wicks smash a second workout world record at the festival, rather than just watch other people sweating, then you’ll need to sign-up for Wednesday June 29 as this is a ticketed event, with all sales donated to the suicide prevention charity CALM. Last time, back in 2017, the world’s Largest HIIT workout was achieved, as 3,000 fitness fans jumped and burpeed along and a minor earthquake was recorded in Epping Forest.

If your tastes are rather more sedate and cerebral, then performing at Open House for the first time will be The London Handel Orchestra, banging out fabulous funky baroque ’n’ roll, so you can grab a picnic blanket and settle in. Then, each night, there’s a huge outdoor screening with crowd-pleasing flicks like ‘Grease’ or ‘Spice World’.

Anything to eat?

If this has got you feeling hungry and you want to be a bit extra with your visit, you can also book for the Chef’s Table at The House of Peroni, described as a ‘feasting space’ promising authentic Italian ingredients.

So that’s the summer sorted: music fun, fab food and potentially some crusty jugglers. You can thank us later.

BST Open House, Hyde Park, W2 2UH. Mon Jun 27-Thu Jun 30 and Mon Jul 4-Thu Jul 7. Sign up for the Joe Wicks workout here. Book tickets for the House of Peroni here.

