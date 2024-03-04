Brixton Academy finally has an official reopening date

After a fatal crowd crush over a year ago, the legendary south London venue will open its doors next month

Brixton Academy is one of London’s best recognised and most storied live music venues. Since it opened as a concert hall in 1983, the likes of the Rolling Stones and Amy Winehouse to Madonna and Stormzy have all performed on its stage.

But Brixton has been closed since December 2022, when Gabrielle Hutchinson (a security guard) and Rebecca Ikumelo (a concert-goer) were tragically killed in a crowd crush. Following the incident, Lambeth Council revoked the venue’s licence and the Met Police advocated its permanent closure.

We at Time Out have followed the Brixton Academy’s saga closely, from its closure and hearings to the eventual confirmation that it would be allowed to reopen. The campaign to reopen the venue has seen huge amounts of support, including an online petition and plenty of public backing from musicians and members of the music industry.

And now, finally, Brixton Academy has an official reopening date. On X (fka Twitter), the legendary venue announced its doors will open again on Friday April 19.

The opening night will see performances by Nirvana tribute band Nirvana UK and The Smyths (a tribute to The Smiths). Definitely Mightbe and UK Foo Fighters will perform the following Friday, on April 26. Presale tickets for these will go live on Wednesday March 6 at 10am, and general sale will follow on Friday March 8.

But that’s not all that’s been scheduled. Editors will play on Thursday May 2 and The Black Keys will play a two-night residency on May 7-8.

Brixton’s reopening is the result of the venue having pledged to introduce 77 new ‘extensive and robust’ safety measures. Lambeth council voted to restore the Academy’s licence in a decision welcomed by the Music Venue Trust and people across the music community.

What’s more, on X, London Night Czar Amy Lamé said: ‘Firstly, my heart goes out to the families and loved ones of Gaby and Rebecca and the woman who remains in critical condition [following the fatal crowd crush].

‘I know how cherished the O2 Brixton Academy is by artists, fans and the local community and how important it is to the UK’s live music scene. I am pleased that Lambeth Council are satisfied that the O2 Brixton Academy can be safely reopened by Academy Music Group.’

While we're massively looking forward to the Brixton Academy's reopening, especially because so many venues are struggling to survive, we really are blessed with live music in London. Brixton also boasts likes of Electric Brixton (which now has protected community status) and The Blues Kitchen

