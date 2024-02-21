This legendary south London music venue has been officially given protected community status

Fans of iconic south London gig and club venue Electric Brixton, we have fabulous news. The venue has just been categorised as an ‘asset of community value’ (ACV) by Lambeth Council, meaning that it’s better protected for the enjoyment of generations to come.

Electric Brixton sits on the same site of legendary (now closed) nightclub Fridge and, over the years, it has seen plenty of massive stars grace its stage. The likes of Kendrick Lamar, MGMT, Skrillex and Romy have all played the 1,500-capacity space.

So, what does Electric Brixton becoming an ACV actually entail? Well, it essentially means that should the venue be put up for sale by its current owners, the local community has a right to get together and bid for it. ACV status is an attempt to save places of community value from being developed for other uses.

And pretty much anything can be made an ACV. Earlier this year a Tesco in Soho was made an ACV by Westminster City Council, while back in 2020 beloved LGBTQ+ nightclub Heaven was also named one.

In other words, hopefully we’ll all be dancing to great gigs at Electric Brixton for a long while yet! If you’re on the hunt for a night out for the ages, we at Time Out have plenty more where that came from, from our list of London’s best clubs to our comprehensive lowdown on the city’s best nights out.

Did you see that Salt Bae is turning off the heating at his Knightsbridge restaurant to save costs?

Plus: this London borough has the cheapest council tax.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Jon Pointing in Deptford is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.