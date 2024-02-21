London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Electric Brixton, London
Photograph: William Barton / Shutterstock.com

This legendary south London music venue has been officially given protected community status

Lambeth Council has deemed Electric Brixton an ‘asset of community value’

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Fans of iconic south London gig and club venue Electric Brixton, we have fabulous news. The venue has just been categorised as an ‘asset of community value’ (ACV) by Lambeth Council, meaning that it’s better protected for the enjoyment of generations to come.

Electric Brixton sits on the same site of legendary (now closed) nightclub Fridge and, over the years, it has seen plenty of massive stars grace its stage. The likes of Kendrick Lamar, MGMT, Skrillex and Romy have all played the 1,500-capacity space.

So, what does Electric Brixton becoming an ACV actually entail? Well, it essentially means that should the venue be put up for sale by its current owners, the local community has a right to get together and bid for it. ACV status is an attempt to save places of community value from being developed for other uses.

And pretty much anything can be made an ACV. Earlier this year a Tesco in Soho was made an ACV by Westminster City Council, while back in 2020 beloved LGBTQ+ nightclub Heaven was also named one.

In other words, hopefully we’ll all be dancing to great gigs at Electric Brixton for a long while yet! If you’re on the hunt for a night out for the ages, we at Time Out have plenty more where that came from, from our list of London’s best clubs to our comprehensive lowdown on the city’s best nights out.

Did you see that Salt Bae is turning off the heating at his Knightsbridge restaurant to save costs?

Plus: this London borough has the cheapest council tax.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Jon Pointing in Deptford is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.  

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.